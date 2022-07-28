Light rain moves in late this morning with nice, summertime temperatures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

An area of rain & storms will approach from the west later this morning; The rain will fall apart once it approaches

High temperatures stay mostly in the 80s the rest of the week & weekend

The high heat ramps up next week with heat indices near 100°+

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Mostly to partly cloudy with an area of light rain approaching by the mid to late morning. Staying warm and humid. Wind: N 5 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Increasing clouds and comfortable. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 65°

Friday: Mostly cloudy and feeling nice. Wind: Calm to NE 5 mph. High: 82°

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and continued comfortable conditions. A stray shower can't completely be ruled out. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 63° High: 80°

