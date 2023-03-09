Light rain this morning, drier but chilly for the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Light rain arrives this morning, tapering off and drying out after lunch
- Rain becoming more likely Saturday, mainly in the morning with conditions improving in time for the St. Patrick's Day parades and Sporting KC's home opener
- Sunday more agreeable for outdoor activities
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Prepare for light rain through the morning and early afternoon. We dry out during lunch but clouds and chilly temperatures remain. The wind picks up late in the evening.
High: 44°
Wind: E 5-10 mph to NW 10-25 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph
Friday: Finally a drier day! Clouds remain, however, but the wind gradually tapers. Temperatures remain cool as well.
High: 45°
Wind: E 5-10 mph
