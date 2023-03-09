Light rain this morning, drier but chilly for the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Light rain arrives this morning, tapering off and drying out after lunch

Rain becoming more likely Saturday, mainly in the morning with conditions improving in time for the St. Patrick's Day parades and Sporting KC's home opener

Sunday more agreeable for outdoor activities

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Prepare for light rain through the morning and early afternoon. We dry out during lunch but clouds and chilly temperatures remain. The wind picks up late in the evening.

High: 44°

Wind: E 5-10 mph to NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly.

Low: 30°

Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Finally a drier day! Clouds remain, however, but the wind gradually tapers. Temperatures remain cool as well.

High: 45°

Wind: E 5-10 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

