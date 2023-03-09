Watch Now
Light rain this morning, drier but chilly for the afternoon

Another round of rain is likely Saturday morning
and last updated 2023-03-09 06:01:20-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Light rain arrives this morning, tapering off and drying out after lunch
  • Rain becoming more likely Saturday, mainly in the morning with conditions improving in time for the St. Patrick's Day parades and Sporting KC's home opener
  • Sunday more agreeable for outdoor activities

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Prepare for light rain through the morning and early afternoon. We dry out during lunch but clouds and chilly temperatures remain. The wind picks up late in the evening.
High: 44°
Wind: E 5-10 mph to NW 10-25 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 30°
Wind: NW 10-20 mph

Friday: Finally a drier day! Clouds remain, however, but the wind gradually tapers. Temperatures remain cool as well.
High: 45°
Wind: E 5-10 mph

