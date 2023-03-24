More chances of rain today & this weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES



Cloudy and cool today with rain building in during the late afternoon and evening

Areas of sunshine and milder temperatures Saturday

A line of storms approach Saturday night, arriving near the end of the Sporting KC game

More scattered showers Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy and staying cool. Rain more likely late in the afternoon and evening. Tapering off around 10pm.

High: 50°

Wind: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Rain tapers off with a mostly cloudy sky and light wind.

Low: 38°

Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph

Saturday: Still our best chance for sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Showers and storms approach KC by the late evening, around the second half of the Sporting KC match.

High: 58°

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers.

Low: 37° High: 52°

Wind: NE 10-20mph

