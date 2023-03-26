More clouds, cooler today with highs in 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More clouds and cooler today with highs in the 40s
- Small system early Tuesday could bring some light rain, mixed snow
- Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday
- Chance of thunderstorms Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning sunshine but quickly becoming cloudy by lunch. Cooler temperatures.
High: 47°
Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph
This evening: Decreasing clouds and cold
Temperatures drop to the 30s
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds and cold
Low: 29°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
Monday: A cold start followed by a nice day. Partly cloudy and cool.
High: 52°
Wind: NE 5-15 mph
