More clouds, cooler today with highs in 40s

and last updated 2023-03-26 08:16:00-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds and cooler today with highs in the 40s
  • Small system early Tuesday could bring some light rain, mixed snow
  • Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday
  • Chance of thunderstorms Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning sunshine but quickly becoming cloudy by lunch. Cooler temperatures.

High: 47°

Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

This evening: Decreasing clouds and cold
Temperatures drop to the 30s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and cold
Low: 29°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: A cold start followed by a nice day. Partly cloudy and cool.

High: 52°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

