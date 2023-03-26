More clouds, cooler today with highs in 40s

WEATHER HEADLINES



More clouds and cooler today with highs in the 40s

Small system early Tuesday could bring some light rain, mixed snow

Warmer and windy for the Royals home opener Thursday

Chance of thunderstorms Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning sunshine but quickly becoming cloudy by lunch. Cooler temperatures.

High: 47°

Wind: SW to NW 10-20 mph

This evening: Decreasing clouds and cold

Temperatures drop to the 30s

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and cold

Low: 29°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

Monday: A cold start followed by a nice day. Partly cloudy and cool.

High: 52°

Wind: NE 5-15 mph

