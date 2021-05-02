Watch
More clouds and higher humidity today with a very low rain chance

and last updated 2021-05-02 08:10:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More clouds and higher humidity today, but very low rain chances
  • A cold front arrives Monday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
  • A system behind the front brings rain chances Monday night into Tuesday with a trend towards less rain.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Increasing clouds and breezy with more humidity. A few showers are possible this afternoon, mainly east of Kansas City. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by morning. Wind: S 5-10 mph Low: 61°

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the early morning and again during the afternoon. It will turn colder later in the day as a cold front moves through. Wind: S 5-10 to N 10-25 mph. High: 72°, 50s/60s towards evening

Tuesday: A chance of rain during the morning followed by afternoon sun. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 49° High: 65°

