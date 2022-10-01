More great fall weather, but we need rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES Abundant sunshine this weekend with highs 75°-80°

The dry weather continues until further notice

A strong cold front arrives Thursday, possibly bringing our first lows in the 30s Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: Sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 79° Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 49° Sunday: More sunshine and nice fall weather. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 80° Monday: A little warmer in the morning and afternoon, still sunny. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 52° High: 81° Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events. Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.