More great fall weather, but we need rain

and last updated 2022-10-01 08:42:20-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Abundant sunshine this weekend with highs 75°-80°
  • The dry weather continues until further notice
  • A strong cold front arrives Thursday, possibly bringing our first lows in the 30s Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 79°

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 49°

Sunday: More sunshine and nice fall weather. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 80°

Monday: A little warmer in the morning and afternoon, still sunny. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 52° High: 81°

