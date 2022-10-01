More great fall weather, but we need rain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Abundant sunshine this weekend with highs 75°-80°
- The dry weather continues until further notice
- A strong cold front arrives Thursday, possibly bringing our first lows in the 30s Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Sunny and slightly warmer. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 79°
Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 49°
Sunday: More sunshine and nice fall weather. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 80°
Monday: A little warmer in the morning and afternoon, still sunny. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 52° High: 81°
