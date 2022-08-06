Watch Now
Weather

Actions

More high heat, humidity this weekend in Kansas City

Heat index values: 105°-110°
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-08-06 07:37:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • We are in our second heat wave of the summer
  • The heat should break Monday
  • A weak cold front will bring us some thunderstorms on Monday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. A south breeze at 10-20 mph will help a bit. High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°

Tonight: A few clouds, warm and very humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 80°

Sunday:  Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. High: 98° Heat Index: 105-110°

Monday:  More clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will keep us much cooler. Low: 71° High: 78°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.