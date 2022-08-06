More high heat, humidity this weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- We are in our second heat wave of the summer
- The heat should break Monday
- A weak cold front will bring us some thunderstorms on Monday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny, very hot and humid. A south breeze at 10-20 mph will help a bit. High: 97° Heat Index: 105-110°
Tonight: A few clouds, warm and very humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 80°
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and very hot. High: 98° Heat Index: 105-110°
Monday: More clouds with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This will keep us much cooler. Low: 71° High: 78°
