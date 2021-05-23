Watch
More rain today, but mostly light and scattered, a few thunderstorms possible

2021-05-23

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers and sprinkles today with a few heavy showers and thunderstorm possible
  • The rain Monday will be mostly light and scattered
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances continue in to next week, especially Tuesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and sprinkles today. A few heavier showers and a thunderstorm is possible. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild with a few showers possible. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 65°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 79°

