More rain today, but mostly light and scattered, a few thunderstorms possible

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers and sprinkles today with a few heavy showers and thunderstorm possible

The rain Monday will be mostly light and scattered

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue in to next week, especially Tuesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Scattered showers and sprinkles today. A few heavier showers and a thunderstorm is possible. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 78°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild with a few showers possible. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 65°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 80°

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S-SW 10-20 mph. Low: 67° High: 79°

