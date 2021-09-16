Watch
More warm & humid weather to last through the weekend

and last updated 2021-09-16 04:41:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Staying warm & muggy through the weekend
  • Small rain chance Friday evening/night
  • Better chance for storms arrive next Tuesday with a cold front, followed by a nice cool down

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Abundant sunshine, warming up with more humidity. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 86°

Tonight: Mostly clear and pleasant. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies while staying warm & muggy. There's a small chance for rain and thunderstorms to our north and northwest. Wind: S 5-15 mph. High: 88°

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm and humid once again. Wind: S 5-15 mph. Low: 66° High: 86°

