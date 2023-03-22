Morning fog, drizzle followed by afternoon warmth

WEATHER HEADLINES

Watch for areas of dense fog, drizzle & light showers this morning; Drier weather with some sun breaking through after lunch

Highs are split between the 50s north of KC & 70s south

Wet weather pattern lingers through Friday with sunshine and nice temps by Saturday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Areas of fog, drizzle and light rain likely through noon. A warm front moves north Wednesday afternoon and creates a huge difference in temperatures from north to south. Our sky remains mostly to partly cloudy.

High: 62°, but 50°-55° north of KC to 75°-85° south of KC

Wind: SE & NW 10-15 mph

Tonight: Strong storms capable of producing large hail could develop in north central Missouri overnight. Otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and cool as a front passes through.

Low: 46°

Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph

Thursday: A front sweeps through the area in the morning. Temperatures drop to the 40s by sunrise & hold steady through the day.

High: 48°

Wind: N 10-20 mph

