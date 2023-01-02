Morning fog followed by afternoon, evening thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Watch for areas of fog this morning with low visibility through 10 a.m.
- Rain and thunderstorms develop after 3pm, lasting through 11 p.m.; A few stronger storms are possible while the greatest severe risk stays south
- Temperatures are much colder by Tuesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Watch for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly in Missouri. Then, rain and thunderstorms increase by the late afternoon and evening. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. High: 57°
Tonight: Rain and storms come to an end with some lingering clouds and the winds turn gusty. Wind: SW 10-20 mph Low: 45°
Tuesday: Breezy and colder under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures drop from the 40s in the morning to the 30s by the afternoon. Wind: W 15-25 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. The wind remains breezy. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 25° High: 35°
