Morning fog followed by afternoon, evening thunderstorms

WEATHER HEADLINES

Watch for areas of fog this morning with low visibility through 10 a.m.

Rain and thunderstorms develop after 3pm, lasting through 11 p.m.; A few stronger storms are possible while the greatest severe risk stays south

Temperatures are much colder by Tuesday afternoon

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Watch for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly in Missouri. Then, rain and thunderstorms increase by the late afternoon and evening. Wind: E-SE 10-15 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Rain and storms come to an end with some lingering clouds and the winds turn gusty. Wind: SW 10-20 mph Low: 45°

Tuesday: Breezy and colder under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures drop from the 40s in the morning to the 30s by the afternoon. Wind: W 15-25 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. The wind remains breezy. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. Low: 25° High: 35°

