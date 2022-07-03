Morning low clouds will give way to afternoon sun, warmth & humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Morning low overcast will give way to afternoon sun, warmth and humidity

4th of July is still looking hot, humid and dry

Our first heat wave of 2022 is possible Tuesday-Thursday, 95° or higher three straight days



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning low overcast some fog. Becoming partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph High: 87° Heat Index 95-100°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 75°

4th of July: Chance of early morning thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Slight chance they clip KC. Mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 94° — Dry, 80s and humid for fireworks time during the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 78° High: 97°

