Morning low clouds will give way to afternoon sun, warmth & humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning low overcast will give way to afternoon sun, warmth and humidity
- 4th of July is still looking hot, humid and dry
- Our first heat wave of 2022 is possible Tuesday-Thursday, 95° or higher three straight days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning low overcast some fog. Becoming partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph High: 87° Heat Index 95-100°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid. Wind: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 75°
4th of July: Chance of early morning thunderstorms across northern Missouri. Slight chance they clip KC. Mostly sunny, breezy hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph High: 94° — Dry, 80s and humid for fireworks time during the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, very hot and humid. Wind: S 10-25 mph Low: 78° High: 97°
