Watch
Weather

Actions

Morning showers & thunderstorms, mostly northwest of KC

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-08-29 08:15:50-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly northwest of Kansas City
  • New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening
  • Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue Monday and Tuesday followed by a cooler and less humid Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly northwest of KC. New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. Low: 71°

Monday: A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: High: 87°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.