Morning showers & thunderstorms, mostly northwest of KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly northwest of Kansas City
- New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening
- Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue Monday and Tuesday followed by a cooler and less humid Wednesday and Thursday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly northwest of KC. New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 89°
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. Low: 71°
Monday: A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: High: 87°
