Morning showers & thunderstorms, mostly northwest of KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly northwest of Kansas City

New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening

Chances of showers and thunderstorms continue Monday and Tuesday followed by a cooler and less humid Wednesday and Thursday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Morning showers and thunderstorms, mostly northwest of KC. New scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 89°

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. Low: 71°

Monday: A 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: High: 87°

