Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool for Mother's Day, a few morning showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few morning showers, drizzle then cloudy, breezy and cool all day

A few chances of rain next week, mainly Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, no severe weather is expected

Temperatures will run 5 to 15 degrees below average the next 7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Happy Mother's Day! Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool with a few morning showers and drizzle. Wind: N 15-25 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy, staying cool. Low: 42°

Monday: A nice May day. Partly to mostly cloudy with a light wind. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 65°

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Wind: E 5-15 mph Low: 44° High: 60°

