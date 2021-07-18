Mostly dry with highs in the 80s the next 5 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Lower humidity, comfortable sunshine Sunday

Highs will be mostly in the 80s through Wednesday

Highs sneak into the 90s Thursday into next weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Party cloudy with a less then 10% chance of rain. Wind: E 5-15 mph. High: 84°

Tonight: A few clouds, calm and comfortable. Wind: E-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Monday: Partly cloudy with tranquil weather. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny, getting a little more humid in the afternoon. Almost no wind. Low: 65° High: 86°

