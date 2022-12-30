Much cooler today with much less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cooler with much less wind today

Highs in the 50s for the New Year's weekend

Tracking rain and possible thunderstorms Monday, the second day of 2023

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly cloudy this morning, more sun this afternoon, 20° cooler than Thursday. Highs still warmer than average with much less wind. Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Low: 35° Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Partly cloudy and a nice ending to 2022. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 54°, 40s with a light wind for the evening and midnight.

Sunday: Hello 2023! Partly cloudy and mild start to the New Year. Chiefs' kickoff temperature 48°. Low: 40° High: 56°

