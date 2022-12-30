Much cooler today with much less wind

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Cooler with much less wind today
- Highs in the 50s for the New Year's weekend
- Tracking rain and possible thunderstorms Monday, the second day of 2023
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Friday: Mostly cloudy this morning, more sun this afternoon, 20° cooler than Thursday. Highs still warmer than average with much less wind. Wind: N to SE 5-10 mph. High: 48°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Low: 35° Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Saturday: Partly cloudy and a nice ending to 2022. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. High: 54°, 40s with a light wind for the evening and midnight.
Sunday: Hello 2023! Partly cloudy and mild start to the New Year. Chiefs' kickoff temperature 48°. Low: 40° High: 56°
