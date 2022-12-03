Much less wind Saturday, but much colder

WEATHER HEADLINES

Much less wind and colder today, warmer Sunday

Near 50 Sunday and Monday with periods of clouds

Our next chance of precipitation is Wednesday or Thursday and most likely rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Colder with much less wind. Increasing high clouds that the sun can shine through. Wind: N-NW to S 5-15 mph. High: 36°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 28°

Sunday: A decent December day. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. There will be more sun to the north. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 48°

Monday: Another decent December day. Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S to NW 5-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 50°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

