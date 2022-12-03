Much less wind Saturday, but much colder

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Much less wind and colder today, warmer Sunday
- Near 50 Sunday and Monday with periods of clouds
- Our next chance of precipitation is Wednesday or Thursday and most likely rain
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Colder with much less wind. Increasing high clouds that the sun can shine through. Wind: N-NW to S 5-15 mph. High: 36°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 28°
Sunday: A decent December day. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. There will be more sun to the north. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 48°
Monday: Another decent December day. Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S to NW 5-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 50°
