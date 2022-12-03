Watch Now
Much less wind Saturday, but much colder

and last updated 2022-12-03 08:02:25-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Much less wind and colder today, warmer Sunday
  • Near 50 Sunday and Monday with periods of clouds
  • Our next chance of precipitation is Wednesday or Thursday and most likely rain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Colder with much less wind. Increasing high clouds that the sun can shine through. Wind: N-NW to S 5-15 mph. High: 36°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 28°

Sunday: A decent December day. Partly to mostly cloudy and warmer. There will be more sun to the north. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. Low: 28° High: 48°

Monday: Another decent December day. Partly to mostly cloudy. Wind: S to NW 5-15 mph. Low: 35° High: 50°

