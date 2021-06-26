Watch
Much lower coverage rain this weekend, lots of clouds, humid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, evening and Sunday
  • Lots of clouds this weekend and humid
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible much of next week, highs mostly 80-85

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Wind: SW 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Wind: N-NW 5-10 mph. Low: 66°

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 82°

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Light south wind. Low: 67° High: 81°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

