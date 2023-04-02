Much warmer Sunday with period of windy conditions

Watch Now
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • More wind today, but abundant sunshine with highs in the 70s
  • A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and Monday with some hail possible
  • Our next chance of severe weather is Tuesday
  • Just like our last severe system, strong wind is expected before and after it passes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer but windy.

High: 76°

Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph, windiest 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

This Evening: Increasing clouds, decreasing wind. A few showers and thunderstorms possible after 9-10 p.m.
Temperatures in the 60s

Wind: SW 5-015 mph

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 53°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the morning. There will be a big contrast in temperatures from the north (50s) to the south (70s). Some drizzle is possible in the cooler air.

High: 67°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

