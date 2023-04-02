Much warmer Sunday with period of windy conditions

WEATHER HEADLINES
- More wind today, but abundant sunshine with highs in the 70s
- A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and Monday with some hail possible
- Our next chance of severe weather is Tuesday
- Just like our last severe system, strong wind is expected before and after it passes
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer but windy.
High: 76°
Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph, windiest 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
This Evening: Increasing clouds, decreasing wind. A few showers and thunderstorms possible after 9-10 p.m.
Temperatures in the 60s
Wind: SW 5-015 mph
Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.
Low: 53°
Wind: SE 5-15 mph
Monday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the morning. There will be a big contrast in temperatures from the north (50s) to the south (70s). Some drizzle is possible in the cooler air.
High: 67°
Wind: E 5-15 mph
