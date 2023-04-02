Much warmer Sunday with period of windy conditions

WEATHER HEADLINES



More wind today, but abundant sunshine with highs in the 70s

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and Monday with some hail possible

Our next chance of severe weather is Tuesday

Just like our last severe system, strong wind is expected before and after it passes

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer but windy.

High: 76°

Wind: S 15-25 mph, Gusting 35 mph, windiest 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

This Evening: Increasing clouds, decreasing wind. A few showers and thunderstorms possible after 9-10 p.m.

Temperatures in the 60s

Wind: SW 5-015 mph

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Low: 53°

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

Monday: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible, mainly during the morning. There will be a big contrast in temperatures from the north (50s) to the south (70s). Some drizzle is possible in the cooler air.

High: 67°

Wind: E 5-15 mph

