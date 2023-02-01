Much warmer weather expected for Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES Seasonably cool temperatures Wednesday with sunshine

Warmth surges higher this weekend

Next chance of precipitation arrives Monday-Wednesday KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. Warmer afternoon.

High: 40°

Wind: S/SW 5-15 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy but not as cold

Low: 21°

Wind: SW 5-10 mph Thursday: Sunshine expected throughout the day, comfortable temperatures.

High: 47°

Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph Friday: Sunny and much colder from a cold front

Low: 14° High: 34°

