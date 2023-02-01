Much warmer weather expected for Wednesday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Seasonably cool temperatures Wednesday with sunshine
- Warmth surges higher this weekend
- Next chance of precipitation arrives Monday-Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. Warmer afternoon.
High: 40°
Wind: S/SW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy but not as cold
Low: 21°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph
Thursday: Sunshine expected throughout the day, comfortable temperatures.
High: 47°
Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph
Friday: Sunny and much colder from a cold front
Low: 14° High: 34°
Wind: NE bec SE 5-15 mph
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.