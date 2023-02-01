Watch Now
Much warmer weather expected for Wednesday

February 1 Weather Planner
and last updated 2023-02-01 06:10:26-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonably cool temperatures Wednesday with sunshine
  • Warmth surges higher this weekend
  • Next chance of precipitation arrives Monday-Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: High clouds and sunshine. Warmer afternoon.
High: 40°
Wind: S/SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy but not as cold
Low: 21°
Wind: SW 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunshine expected throughout the day, comfortable temperatures.
High: 47°
Wind: S bec N 5-15 mph

Friday: Sunny and much colder from a cold front
Low: 14° High: 34°
Wind: NE bec SE 5-15 mph

