Near record setting warmth Saturday to storms arriving Sunday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

The heat builds the next few days with highs near a record of 90° Saturday

A strong storm system will be developing this weekend and impacting us Sunday night into Monday; This brings a chance of storms close to the end of the Chiefs vs. Bills game

Heavy rain lasts into Monday with a second storm approaching the area Tuesday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warming up. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 85°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 65°

Saturday: Increasing high clouds, very warm & breezy. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 88° Record: 90° (1963)

Sunday & Sunday Night Football: Great tailgating weather! Partly cloudy and not as warm. Staying mostly dry until late in the game. Warm and breezy for kickoff with temperatures in the 70s, dropping to the 60s by the end of the game. The chance of rain and storms increase by the 4th quarter! Wind: SW 10-25 mph. Low: 70° High: 82°

