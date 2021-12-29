New Year's Day winter storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A period of snow is looking likely 10 AM-4 PM across far northeast Kansas and northern Missouri, 1" or less

Arctic blast like New Year's eve night and day

A winter storm is looking more likely New Year's day, our first accumulating snow of the season

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy with a chance of snow near the Iowa border. Under 1" is possible. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph High: 33°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NE to E 5-10 mph Low: 29°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, some PM sun. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph High: 43°

New Year's Eve: Increasing clouds and mild. An Arctic blast arrives as we ring in 2022. Wind: SW 5-15 to N 15-25 mph. Low: 32° High: 54°

New Year's Day: 100% chance of snow and very cold with falling temperatures. The snow should begin after 2-3 AM, after we ring in the new year. A few inches of snow are possible. Wind: N 15-25 mph. Low: 17° High: Drop to 8° Below zero wind chill values

