Nice, but cooler today, colder with periods of rain Tuesday-Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A cold front moves through today, but still nice weather
- Winter, however, is not giving up as Tuesday-Thursday will be cloudy, cool and wet
- The cold weather will continue into next week
- A new system may bring a cold rain, some snow over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: A little cooler with a partly cloudy sky.
High: 58°, 60s south
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph
This Evening: Colder and breezy.
Temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s
Wind: N 15-25 mph
Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold.
Low: 33°
Wind: NE 15-25 mph
Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with an increasing chance of rain and drizzle.
Low: 33° High: 46°
Wind: E-NE10-20 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy cool with periods of light rain and drizzle
Low: 40° High: 45°
Wind: E 10-20 mph
