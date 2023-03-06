Nice, but cooler today, colder with periods of rain Tuesday-Thursday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A cold front moves through today, but still nice weather

Winter, however, is not giving up as Tuesday-Thursday will be cloudy, cool and wet

The cold weather will continue into next week

A new system may bring a cold rain, some snow over the weekend



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A little cooler with a partly cloudy sky.

High: 58°, 60s south

Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Colder and breezy.

Temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s

Wind: N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold.

Low: 33°

Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with an increasing chance of rain and drizzle.

Low: 33° High: 46°

Wind: E-NE10-20 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy cool with periods of light rain and drizzle

Low: 40° High: 45°

Wind: E 10-20 mph

