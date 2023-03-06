Watch Now
Weather

Nice, but cooler today, colder with periods of rain Tuesday-Thursday

and last updated 2023-03-06 06:03:18-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A cold front moves through today, but still nice weather
  • Winter, however, is not giving up as Tuesday-Thursday will be cloudy, cool and wet
  • The cold weather will continue into next week
  • A new system may bring a cold rain, some snow over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: A little cooler with a partly cloudy sky.
High: 58°, 60s south
Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph

This Evening: Colder and breezy.
Temperatures drop from the 50s to 40s
Wind: N 15-25 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds and cold.
Low: 33°
Wind: NE 15-25 mph

Tuesday: Cloudy and colder with an increasing chance of rain and drizzle.
Low: 33° High: 46°
Wind: E-NE10-20 mph

Wednesday: Cloudy cool with periods of light rain and drizzle
Low: 40° High: 45°
Wind: E 10-20 mph

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

