Nice Saturday weather, perhaps a rain shower Sunday

Highs this weekend will be in the 60s.
and last updated 2022-10-29 07:28:46-04

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A mix of sun and clouds today with a light wind, a nice fall day
  • A brief rain shower is possible Sunday
  • Great weather for Halloween and trick-or-treating

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild, a nice fall day. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower possible after midnight. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 47°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. The better chance of rain is 50-100 miles east and southeast of KC. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 64°

Halloween: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 50° High: 68°, Dry with a light wind and 50s for trick or treating

