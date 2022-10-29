Nice Saturday weather, perhaps a rain shower Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A mix of sun and clouds today with a light wind, a nice fall day
- A brief rain shower is possible Sunday
- Great weather for Halloween and trick-or-treating
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild, a nice fall day. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower possible after midnight. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 47°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. The better chance of rain is 50-100 miles east and southeast of KC. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 64°
Halloween: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 50° High: 68°, Dry with a light wind and 50s for trick or treating
