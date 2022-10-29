Nice Saturday weather, perhaps a rain shower Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

A mix of sun and clouds today with a light wind, a nice fall day

A brief rain shower is possible Sunday

Great weather for Halloween and trick-or-treating

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and mild, a nice fall day. Wind: E 5-10 mph. High: 68°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a rain shower possible after midnight. Wind: E 5 mph. Low: 47°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers possible. The better chance of rain is 50-100 miles east and southeast of KC. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 64°

Halloween: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 50° High: 68°, Dry with a light wind and 50s for trick or treating

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

