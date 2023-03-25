Nice weather Saturday - period of rain, thunderstorms tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES



A nice day with highs around 60°

A line of rain and thunderstorms approach Saturday evening, arriving near the end of Sporting KC's home opener

Chance of scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: A nice day with a partly cloudy sky and light wind.

High: 60°

Wind: W to SW 5-15 mph

This Evening: A good chance for a period of rain and thunderstorms after 8-9 PM. This may affect the end of the Sporting KC game.

Temperatures in the 40s

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms exit around midnight, then mostly cloudy and cold.

Low: 37°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cooler with scattered showers. The best rain chance is during the afternoon and night.

High: 52°

Wind: NW to N 10-20mph

