One more day of the September heat before rain & cooler air arrives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

One final day of the September heat as highs reach 90° with more humidity

Much needed rainfall arrives Wednesday afternoon into the weekend

Daytime highs return to average in the 70s by Thursday & the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and staying very warm with more humidity and less of a wind. Wind: S 10-15mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 83°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more rounds of rain possible. Some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out either. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66° High: 76°

