Watch
Weather

Actions

One more day of the September heat before rain & cooler air arrives

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-28 05:30:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One final day of the September heat as highs reach 90° with more humidity
  • Much needed rainfall arrives Wednesday afternoon into the weekend
  • Daytime highs return to average in the 70s by Thursday & the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and staying very warm with more humidity and less of a wind. Wind: S 10-15mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 83°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more rounds of rain possible. Some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out either. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66° High: 76°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.