One more day of the September heat before rain & cooler air arrives

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- One final day of the September heat as highs reach 90° with more humidity
- Much needed rainfall arrives Wednesday afternoon into the weekend
- Daytime highs return to average in the 70s by Thursday & the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Lots of sunshine and staying very warm with more humidity and less of a wind. Wind: S 10-15mph. High: 90°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and comfortable. Wind: S-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 67°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High: 83°
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with more rounds of rain possible. Some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out either. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 66° High: 76°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.