Watch
Weather

Actions

Patchy dense fog then great weather the rest of the Labor day weekend

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2021-09-05 08:58:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy dense fog will burn off by 10 am, then great weather
  • Labor day will be warmer with more of a breeze, but the humidity stays low
  • Mainly dry the next 5-7 days

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Patchy dense fog will burn off by 10 am. Then, super Sunday weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Wind: Almost none. High: 80°

Tonight: A nice evening followed by a comfortable night. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 63°

Labor Day: Great weather. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, still low humidity. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 87°

Tuesday: A little warmer with some humidity. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 69° High: 89°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.