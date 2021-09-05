Patchy dense fog then great weather the rest of the Labor day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Patchy dense fog will burn off by 10 am, then great weather
- Labor day will be warmer with more of a breeze, but the humidity stays low
- Mainly dry the next 5-7 days
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Patchy dense fog will burn off by 10 am. Then, super Sunday weather! Mostly sunny with lower humidity. Wind: Almost none. High: 80°
Tonight: A nice evening followed by a comfortable night. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 63°
Labor Day: Great weather. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, still low humidity. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 87°
Tuesday: A little warmer with some humidity. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. Low: 69° High: 89°
