Periods of clouds and cool this weekend

and last updated 2022-03-26 08:04:13-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A fast moving disturbance may bring a quick moving band of rain or snow showers Sunday morning
  • One day will get close to 80°, that is Tuesday, ahead of a storm system that may bring a period of rain and thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool. A nice day. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 55°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers during the morning. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 45°

Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 34° High: 60°

