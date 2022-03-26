Periods of clouds and cool this weekend

A fast moving disturbance may bring a quick moving band of rain or snow showers Sunday morning

One day will get close to 80°, that is Tuesday, ahead of a storm system that may bring a period of rain and thunderstorms KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST Saturday: Partly cloudy and cool. A nice day. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 55° Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: E-NE 5-15 mph. Low: 32° Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers during the morning. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 45° Monday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 34° High: 60° Get more updates from our weather team:

