Periods of rain and thunderstorms, mainly this morning and evening

and last updated 2021-05-16 07:51:45-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain and thunderstorms today and tonight, especially this morning and this evening.
  • Some locations may see flash flooding and wind gusts 30-50 mph
  • Rain and thunderstorm chances continue all next week, especially Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially this morning. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph, but gusty in some thunderstorms. High: 72°

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some flash flooding and gusty winds are possible. Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms. High: 60°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 76°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High: 76°

