Periods of rain and thunderstorms, mainly this morning and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms today and tonight, especially this morning and this evening.
- Some locations may see flash flooding and wind gusts 30-50 mph
- Rain and thunderstorm chances continue all next week, especially Wednesday-Friday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially this morning. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph, but gusty in some thunderstorms. High: 72°
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some flash flooding and gusty winds are possible. Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms. High: 60°
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 76°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High: 76°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.