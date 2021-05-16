Periods of rain and thunderstorms, mainly this morning and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of rain and thunderstorms today and tonight, especially this morning and this evening.

Some locations may see flash flooding and wind gusts 30-50 mph

Rain and thunderstorm chances continue all next week, especially Wednesday-Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms, especially this morning. Wind: E-SE 10-20 mph, but gusty in some thunderstorms. High: 72°

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Some flash flooding and gusty winds are possible. Wind: Gusty in thunderstorms. High: 60°

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 76°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 61° High: 76°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

