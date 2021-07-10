Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning, more scattered this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning with little to no severe threat

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through Sunday

The main severe threat today appears to be south of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The main severe threat is south of KC. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and cooler. Wind: N 5-15 mph Low: 65°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool for July with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 73°

