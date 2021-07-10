Watch
Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning, more scattered this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning with little to no severe threat
  • Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through Sunday
  • The main severe threat today appears to be south of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The main severe threat is south of KC. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 83°

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and cooler. Wind: N 5-15 mph Low: 65°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool for July with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 73°

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

