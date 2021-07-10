Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning, more scattered this afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning with little to no severe threat
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon through Sunday
- The main severe threat today appears to be south of Kansas City
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Saturday: Periods of rain and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon. The main severe threat is south of KC. Wind: Variable 5-15 mph. High: 83°
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible and cooler. Wind: N 5-15 mph Low: 65°
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cool for July with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 73°
