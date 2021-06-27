Periods of rain today and tonight, mostly along and east of I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A few showers and thunderstorms

Lots of clouds this weekend and humid

Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible much of next week, highs mostly 80-85

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Periods of rain, mostly along and east of I-35.. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 80°, 70s in rain areas

Tonight: Periods of showers, mostly along and east of I-35. Wind: Almost none. Low: 67°

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Wind: Almost none. High: 82°

Tuesday: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Flooding may become an issue. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 80°

