Periods of rain today and tonight, mostly along and east of I-35

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- A few showers and thunderstorms
- Lots of clouds this weekend and humid
- Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible much of next week, highs mostly 80-85
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Periods of rain, mostly along and east of I-35.. Wind: Variable 5-10 mph. High: 80°, 70s in rain areas
Tonight: Periods of showers, mostly along and east of I-35. Wind: Almost none. Low: 67°
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Wind: Almost none. High: 82°
Tuesday: Periods of rain, possibly heavy at times. Flooding may become an issue. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 68° High: 80°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.