Periods of rain today but not a complete washout

Periods of rain and cool temperatures this afternoon
2022-12-08

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Periods of rain today but won't be a complete washout
  • Another area of rain is possible Saturday, but will mostly stay south of I-70 early in the morning
  • A stronger storm system moves through our area Monday - Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Rain slowly approaches and will stay light and scattered through the afternoon and evening. Staying cool and breezy. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 47°

Tonight: Clouds slowly break apart overnight and temperatures drop. Wind: SE to W 5-15 mph. Low: 35°

Friday: Some sun breaks through the clouds while temperatures remain a bit cool. Wind: W-NW 10-20 mph. High: 42°

Saturday: An area of rain will approach from the south & get close to the I-70 corridor. The rain moves out by sunrise and will stay mostly dry the rest of the day. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 35° High: 48°

