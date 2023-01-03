Prepare for a big temperature change this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Dress for the cooler air this afternoon as temperatures fall to the 30s

Staying chilly, below average, through Thursday

Quiet stretch of weather into the second week of January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Winter returns as a cold wind drops temperatures from the 40s to the 30s by 4 p.m. Wind: W 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly and staying breezy. Wind: W 10-25 mph Low: 27°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A few flurries fly, especially the farther north you are. Winds remain breezy. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. High: 35°

Thursday: Some sun possible although temperatures remain cool. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 26° High: 36°

