Prepare for a big temperature change this afternoon

Dropping from the 40s to the 30s during the afternoon
and last updated 2023-01-03 06:33:02-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Dress for the cooler air this afternoon as temperatures fall to the 30s
  • Staying chilly, below average, through Thursday
  • Quiet stretch of weather into the second week of January

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Winter returns as a cold wind drops temperatures from the 40s to the 30s by 4 p.m. Wind: W 20-30 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, chilly and staying breezy. Wind: W 10-25 mph Low: 27°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A few flurries fly, especially the farther north you are. Winds remain breezy. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. High: 35°

Thursday: Some sun possible although temperatures remain cool. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 26° High: 36°

