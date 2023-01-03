Prepare for a big temperature change this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Dress for the cooler air this afternoon as temperatures fall to the 30s
- Staying chilly, below average, through Thursday
- Quiet stretch of weather into the second week of January
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Winter returns as a cold wind drops temperatures from the 40s to the 30s by 4 p.m. Wind: W 20-30 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, chilly and staying breezy. Wind: W 10-25 mph Low: 27°
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. A few flurries fly, especially the farther north you are. Winds remain breezy. Wind: W-NW 15-30 mph. High: 35°
Thursday: Some sun possible although temperatures remain cool. Wind: W-NW 15-25 mph. Low: 26° High: 36°
