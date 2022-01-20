Prepare for a bitter cold morning with wind chills below 0

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Dangerously cold wind chills this morning; Near -10 in KC, -20 north of KC metro with a wind chill advisory

Lots of sunshine today and Friday with less of a wind

Temperatures recover this weekend, feeling better in the mid 50s Chiefs Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Sunny and very cold. Wind chills below zero until noon. Wind: N 5-10 mph. High: 17° Wind Chill: 5°

Tonight: Mostly clear and bitter cold. Less wind. Wind: N-NE 5 mph. Low: 3° Wind Chill: -10 to 0°

Friday: Not quite as cold and staying sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 28°

Saturday: Temperatures improve! Feeling a little more like mid-January. Partly cloudy sky. Wind: W-NW 10-15 mph. Low: 20° High: 40°

Sunday: Some morning clouds, clearing out late in the day. Feeling better but the wind turns gusty. Wind: W-NW 10-25 mph. Low: 23° High: 45° Chiefs Kickoff: 40°

