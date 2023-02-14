Watch Now
Prepare for a rainy Valentine's Day with storms possible in the afternoon

A few strong storms possible between 4 p.m.-7 p.m.
and last updated 2023-02-14 06:31:36-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms Valentine's day until 1 p.m.
  • Chance of new scattered thunderstorms 3-7 p.m. for one hour in any location, some may produce hail, gusty winds
  • Dry for the parade on Wednesday!
  • Watch for snow to develop Wednesday night-Thursday with higher accumulations in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Happy Valentine's Day! ♥
Widespread rain with a few thunderstorms end around noon. We are watching the potential for new scattered thunderstorms, lasting one hour in any one location, to form between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Some may produce hail and gusty winds.
High: 56°
Wind: S 20-35 mph, Gusts 40 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy and colder.
Low: 34°
Wind: W 15-25 mph

Wednesday: Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade day! You will enjoy these temperatures more than last time. Partly to mostly cloudy and dry through the day although a chilly breeze is expected.
High: 44°
Wind: N 15-25 mph

