Prepare for a rainy Valentine's Day with storms possible in the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES
- Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms Valentine's day until 1 p.m.
- Chance of new scattered thunderstorms 3-7 p.m. for one hour in any location, some may produce hail, gusty winds
- Dry for the parade on Wednesday!
- Watch for snow to develop Wednesday night-Thursday with higher accumulations in northern Missouri
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Happy Valentine's Day! ♥
Widespread rain with a few thunderstorms end around noon. We are watching the potential for new scattered thunderstorms, lasting one hour in any one location, to form between 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Some may produce hail and gusty winds.
High: 56°
Wind: S 20-35 mph, Gusts 40 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy and colder.
Low: 34°
Wind: W 15-25 mph
Wednesday: Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Parade day! You will enjoy these temperatures more than last time. Partly to mostly cloudy and dry through the day although a chilly breeze is expected.
High: 44°
Wind: N 15-25 mph
