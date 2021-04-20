Watch
Prepare for a wet to slick commute as snow comes down

and last updated 2021-04-20 04:18:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • The snow will continue through the morning commute tapering off before noon
  • Snow accumulations of 1"-3" is likely with some roads turning slick as temperatures drop to 32° before sunrise
  • Roads improve quickly today with lots of melting as highs climb into the 40s today and 50s tomorrow
  • Freeze Warnings in place overnight tonight! Take the proper precautions for any plants outside

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Snow continues through the morning rush hour. Some slick roads are possible so drive slow! The roads improve quickly this afternoon as highs warm up and the sun breaks through clouds. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 43°

Tonight: Clearing sky and falling temperatures. A Freeze Warning is in place from 10pm - 9am Wednesday. Protect your plants! Wind: W 5-10 mph Low: 29°

Wednesday: A Freeze Warning has been issued for early Wednesday morning. Bring plants inside overnight! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon with a stray shower. Another freezing night expected. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. High: 50°

Thursday: A freeze is possible again in the morning followed by a nice and slightly warmer afternoon. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. Low: 29° High: 58°

