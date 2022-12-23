Prepare for dangerous temperatures and slick roads again today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Wind Chill Warning through 6pm; Wind Chill Advisory from 6pm today - 12pm Saturday

Protect yourself from the brutal cold today and tomorrow morning; It will feel above 0° during the Chiefs game Saturday

Feeling 40° to 50° warmer on Christmas Day & will get above freezing Tuesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Icy spots remain on some of our roads. Drive carefully! Dangerous wind and wind chills remain locked in. Wind: NW 25-35 mph. High: 7° Wind Chill: -25 to -15°

Tonight: Wind Chill Advisory in place until 12pm Saturday. Staying brutally cold and wind chills in the negatives. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. Low: -1° Wind Chill: -20°

Saturday: An extremely cold game day! Wind chills still bitterly cold during tailgating then slowly improving by the afternoon. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. High: 16° Wind Chill: -5°

Sunday: Merry Christmas! Mostly sunny and calmer. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Low 3° High: 26° Wind Chill: 15° to 20°

