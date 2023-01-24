Prepare for snow to increase from south to north late tonight

WEATHER HEADLINES

Seasonally cold today ahead of snow that builds in late tonight

Accumulating snow likely through Wednesday morning

Watch for slushy to covered roads and a slick morning commute Wednesday

Signs of another drop in temperatures and snow for Chiefs Sunday! Layer up even more the AFC Championship game!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Light rain increases from the south, changing over to a mix and snow after 7-9pm. Prepare for some accumulation after midnight. Wind: Calm to NE 5-10 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Snow continues overnight and will accumulate as temperatures cool down. Slushy to covered roads are likely especially on our neighborhood streets and untreated surfaces. Wind: N-NW 15-20 mph. Low: 30°

Wednesday: Snow tapers from west to east during the morning commute. Snow accumulations of 1-3" are likely with higher totals of 3-5" southeast of KC. A slushy, covered & slick morning commute is expected. Roads will improve through the day. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 33°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 19° High: 30°

