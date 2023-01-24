Watch Now
Prepare for snow to increase from south to north late tonight

Winter Weather Advisory begins at 6pm and will lead to a slushy and slick morning commute Wednesday
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Seasonally cold today ahead of snow that builds in late tonight
  • Accumulating snow likely through Wednesday morning
  • Watch for slushy to covered roads and a slick morning commute Wednesday
  • Signs of another drop in temperatures and snow for Chiefs Sunday! Layer up even more the AFC Championship game!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and seasonably cold. Light rain increases from the south, changing over to a mix and snow after 7-9pm. Prepare for some accumulation after midnight. Wind: Calm to NE 5-10 mph. High: 41°

Tonight: Snow continues overnight and will accumulate as temperatures cool down. Slushy to covered roads are likely especially on our neighborhood streets and untreated surfaces. Wind: N-NW 15-20 mph. Low: 30°

Wednesday: Snow tapers from west to east during the morning commute. Snow accumulations of 1-3" are likely with higher totals of 3-5" southeast of KC. A slushy, covered & slick morning commute is expected. Roads will improve through the day. Wind: NW 15-30 mph. High: 33°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 15-25 mph. Low: 19° High: 30°

