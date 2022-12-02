Watch Now
Prepare for warm, very strong winds today

Temperatures drop quickly tonight
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-12-02 08:01:46-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm but VERY windy day today with a wind advisory going into effect at 9 a.m.
  • Cold front passes through between 7-9 p.m.
  • Very cold start to the weekend, feeling better Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy and very windy. Even warmer temperatures expected. A cold front brings a blast of cold air overnight. A wind advisory is issued from 9-12 a.m. Wind: S 20-45 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Clearing skies and calmer winds. Temperatures drop quickly. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 22°

Saturday: Wind dies down but temperatures are much colder. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 38°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and feeling better. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 28° High: 38°

