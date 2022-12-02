Prepare for warm, very strong winds today

WEATHER HEADLINES

A warm but VERY windy day today with a wind advisory going into effect at 9 a.m.

Cold front passes through between 7-9 p.m.

Very cold start to the weekend, feeling better Sunday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy and very windy. Even warmer temperatures expected. A cold front brings a blast of cold air overnight. A wind advisory is issued from 9-12 a.m. Wind: S 20-45 mph. High: 64°

Tonight: Clearing skies and calmer winds. Temperatures drop quickly. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. Low: 22°

Saturday: Wind dies down but temperatures are much colder. Wind: N-NW 5-15 mph. High: 38°

Sunday: Mostly sunny and feeling better. Wind: W 5-10 mph. Low: 28° High: 38°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

