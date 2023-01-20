Watch Now
Preparing for a mix of rain and snow during the Chiefs game Saturday

No weather worries today as temperatures stay seasonal in the low 40s
2023-01-20

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Quiet, calm & cool to end the week
  • Wintry weather arrives during Chiefs game Saturday, beginning as a rain & snow mix and eventually changing to snow at night as temperatures cool
  • Minor accumulations in KC with some slush possible, 1-2" of snow is most likely in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Enjoy more sunshine throughout the day along with a calmer breeze and seasonably cool temperatures. Wind: W-NW 5-10 mph. High: 42°

Tonight: Increasing clouds, staying dry and chilly. Wind: Light. Low: 27°

Saturday: Cloudy and cold with a rain/snow mixture increasing by kick-off for the Chiefs game. Initially temperatures are around 35-37 which will melt any snow that falls. A changeover to snow and minor slushy accumulations possible after dark if moisture lingers. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 37°

Saturday Night: Temperatures will drop below freezing so any moisture on roads could freeze and lead to slick spots. Low: 29°
 
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 36°

