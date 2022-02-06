Quiet February Weather this Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Around 50° today, low 50s Monday, around 60° Tuesday
- The next 10 days will be mostly dry
- Temperatures will be up and down the next 10 days, with the coldest air east of KC
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: SW 5-15 shifting to the NW 10-20 mph. High: 50°
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: N shift to S 5-10 mph. Low: 21°
Monday: Mostly sunny with mild temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 53°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer Wind: SW 10-20 shifting to the NW 10-20 mph. Low: 33° High: 63°
