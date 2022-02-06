Watch
Weather

Actions

Quiet February Weather this Week

items.[0].videoTitle
Watch the latest forecast any time.
and last updated 2022-02-06 08:33:09-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Around 50° today, low 50s Monday, around 60° Tuesday
  • The next 10 days will be mostly dry
  • Temperatures will be up and down the next 10 days, with the coldest air east of KC

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool. Wind: SW 5-15 shifting to the NW 10-20 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Wind: N shift to S 5-10 mph. Low: 21°

Monday: Mostly sunny with mild temperatures. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 53°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warmer Wind: SW 10-20 shifting to the NW 10-20 mph. Low: 33° High: 63°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.