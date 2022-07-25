Rain and cooler temperatures are finally here

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A large area of rain and storms will stick around into the afternoon

More rounds of rain is expected this week; Rainfall totals up to 2-3" is possible

High temperatures mostly in the 80s this week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Some heat and drought relief! Rain and thunderstorms likely during the morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will linger during the afternoon, turning much much cooler. An increase in the shower and thunderstorm activity at night as well. Wind: E 10-20 mph. High: 74°, 60s north to 80s south

Tonight: Watching another area of rain and storms develop. Staying cooler and comfortable. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 67°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warmer and very humid with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: E-SE 5-15 mph. High: 85°

Tuesday: Warming up with a chance of some late day scattered storms. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 70° High: 88°

