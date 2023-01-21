Watch Now
Rain, snow possible for Chiefs game Saturday

and last updated 2023-01-21 08:32:15-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Wintry weather arrives during Chiefs game Saturday, it will start as rain by 1-3 p.m. and turn into a wet rain snow mix through the game
  • Around 0.5'' of snow possible around the KC metro with some slush possible, little to no snow possible south of I-70 with 1-3" of snow most likely in NW Missouri and far NE Kansas
  • Another winter weather system possible Tuesday night into Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and cold with the chance a rain/snow mixture increasing throughout the afternoon for the Chiefs game. Initially, temperatures are around 36°-39°, which will melt any snow that falls. A changeover to snow and minor slushy accumulations are possible after dark. Wind: E-SE 5-10 mph. High: 39°

Saturday Night: Light snow possible tapering off after midnight. Temperatures will drop below freezing, so any moisture on roads could freeze and lead to slick spots. Low: 27°
 
Sunday: Cloudy and cold. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 36°

