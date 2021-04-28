Watch
Weather

Actions

Rain and storms likely through the afternoon and evening

and last updated 2021-04-28 04:42:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, clearing overnight
  • A few strong storms may be possible, although the severe risk is to our south; A quick 1"+ of rain is possible with higher totals south of I-70
  • Sunshine and great temperatures for the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the early afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather is low, but will be monitoring closely for any stronger thunderstorms. Wind: S to N 5-15 mph. High: 72°

Tonight: The rain gradually clears. Staying mostly cloudy and temperatures get much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 55°

Thursday: The rain clears early leaving mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and pleasant temperatures. Wind: N 10-25 mph. High: 70°

Friday: Lots of sunshine and nice temperatures. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 46° High: 74°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The 41 Action Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information.