Rain and storms likely through the afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, clearing overnight
- A few strong storms may be possible, although the severe risk is to our south; A quick 1"+ of rain is possible with higher totals south of I-70
- Sunshine and great temperatures for the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms are likely, especially during the early afternoon and evening. The risk of severe weather is low, but will be monitoring closely for any stronger thunderstorms. Wind: S to N 5-15 mph. High: 72°
Tonight: The rain gradually clears. Staying mostly cloudy and temperatures get much cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 55°
Thursday: The rain clears early leaving mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and pleasant temperatures. Wind: N 10-25 mph. High: 70°
Friday: Lots of sunshine and nice temperatures. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 46° High: 74°
