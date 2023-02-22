Watch Now
Rain and storms this morning, clearing & getting colder late this afternoon

Rain and storms are most likely through noon with falling temperatures after 4pm
and last updated 2023-02-22 06:26:45-05

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain increases this morning with a few strong thunderstorms, especially over south central Missouri, from 10am-1pm
  • Some dry time possible after lunch as temperatures surge in the upper 60s
  • A cold front blasts through between 2-4pm, temperatures turn noticeably colder by the evening commute
  • Thursday's wind chills drop to the teens

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms with the heaviest and main severe threat southeast of KC.
Then, some sun and warmer temperatures before a cold front blasts through. Temperatures drop significantly by the evening commute.
High: 68°
Wind: S 20-30, G 30 mph to W-NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and turning much colder. The breezes continue. Bundle up!
Low: 23°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Thursday: Windy and much colder struggling to rise above freezing in the afternoon. Prepare for wind chills in the teens & single digits.
High: 30°
Wind: NW 15-30 mph

