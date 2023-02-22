Rain and storms this morning, clearing & getting colder late this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain increases this morning with a few strong thunderstorms, especially over south central Missouri, from 10am-1pm

Some dry time possible after lunch as temperatures surge in the upper 60s

A cold front blasts through between 2-4pm, temperatures turn noticeably colder by the evening commute

Thursday's wind chills drop to the teens



KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Morning rain and thunderstorms with the heaviest and main severe threat southeast of KC.

Then, some sun and warmer temperatures before a cold front blasts through. Temperatures drop significantly by the evening commute.

High: 68°

Wind: S 20-30, G 30 mph to W-NW 15-25 mph

Tonight: Clearing sky and turning much colder. The breezes continue. Bundle up!

Low: 23°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Thursday: Windy and much colder struggling to rise above freezing in the afternoon. Prepare for wind chills in the teens & single digits.

High: 30°

Wind: NW 15-30 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

