Rain and T-Storms end from west to east 7-9 AM

and last updated 2022-08-28 07:30:31-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain and thunderstorms end 7-9 AM, then a hot and humid afternoon
  • Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night with a cold front
  • Nice weather Tuesday, hot Wednesday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms end 7-9 AM from west to east. Then, it will become partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 90°

Tonight: Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72°

Monday: 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°

