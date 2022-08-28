Rain and T-Storms end from west to east 7-9 AM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Rain and thunderstorms end 7-9 AM, then a hot and humid afternoon
- Chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night with a cold front
- Nice weather Tuesday, hot Wednesday
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Sunday: Rain and thunderstorms end 7-9 AM from west to east. Then, it will become partly cloudy, hot and humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. High: 90°
Tonight: Slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, humid. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 72°
Monday: 70% chance of scattered thunderstorms, most likely during the afternoon and evening. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little cooler. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65° High: 85°
