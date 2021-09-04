Rain and thunderstorms will end to the east this afternoon, heaviest south of KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain and thunderstorms end this afternoon

Main threat of flash flooding will be 50-100 miles south of KC. "Turn Around Don't Drown."

The weather looks great Sunday and Labor day.

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms will exit to the east this afternoon. Flash flooding could become a problem, especially 50-100 miles south of KC. "Turn Around Don't Drown." Some sun is possible before sunset. Wind: N 5-15 mph. High: 76°

Saturday night: A nice evening followed by a comfortable night. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 60°

Sunday: A cool morning leads to a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies and less humidity! Wind: Almost none. High: 80°

Labor Day: Great weather. Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer, still low humidity. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 62° High: 87°

