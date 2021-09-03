Watch
Rain continues this morning with another round arriving late tonight

and last updated 2021-09-03 04:55:10-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain continues through the morning commute; Drive slow! Watch for some slick areas and low visibility if the rain comes down heavy
  • Mostly cloudy and drier for the afternoon with round 2 arriving after 10pm-12am tonight
  • Heavy rain lasts into the early afternoon Saturday bringing a total of 2-4" of rain around the area; Localized concerns of flash flooding possible
  • Great weather the second half of the Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected through the morning rush hour, tapering off after 10am-12pm. Plenty of dry time during the afternoon with some clearing. Wind: S to W-NW 5-15 mph. High: 81°

Tonight: Round 2 of heavy rain and thunderstorms arrive overnight. Localized areas of flash flooding is a concern into Saturday morning. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 68°

Saturday: Heavy showers and thunderstorms may produce up to 2-3" of rain in parts of the area. The rain will taper off after 12pm with temperatures staying much cooler. Wind: N 10-15 mph. High: 76°

Sunday: A cool morning leads to a beautiful afternoon with mostly sunny skies! Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 60° High: 80°

