Rain increases from the south to north this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain increases from south to north today between 12pm-3pm; Prepare for a soggy evening commute

The transition to snow is expected after midnight, clearing by 6am Thursday morning

A slushy accumulation of a coating-1" is possible across the area mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces; Air and road temperatures hover near freezing

Another glimpse of snow arrives after 10pm Thursday to early Friday

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Wednesday: Grab an umbrella for the afternoon! Clouds increase with rain building in from south to north after 12pm-3pm. Temperatures are cooler in the upper 30s as the rain arrives.

High: 45°

Wind: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: The rain picks up late in the evening and changes to snow around midnight. The snow clears west to east by 5-7am. Road temperatures are near freezing so a slushy accumulation is possible. Most of the snow will stick to grass or elevated surfaces.

Low: 32°

Wind: NE to NW 10-25 mph

Thursday: The snow is out by the morning rush hour and roads are mainly wet. The accumulation is mainly over grass or elevated surfaces. Read more in our Weather Blog here! Staying cloudy, cold and windy in the afternoon before another round of snow blasts through at night. That snow should also be long gone by sunrise Friday. An additional dusting-1" is possible.

High: 44°

Wind: NW 15-25 mph

