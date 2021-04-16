Watch
Rain increases from west to east this morning and afternoon

2021-04-16

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Rain increases from west to east late this morning and afternoon
  • A few lingering showers possible Saturday afternoon, otherwise, most stay dry and unseasonably cool over the weekend
  • Monitoring Tuesday morning for a potential of a rain/snow mixture early in the morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday: Rain builds in from west to east during the late morning. Once the rain arrives, it will last the rest of the day. Rainfall totals of around .50"-1" is possible. Wind: NE 5-15 mph. High: 48°

Tonight: Rain ending overnight. Staying mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. Low: 42°

Saturday: A few scattered showers possible in the afternoon, otherwise, most stay dry with a mostly to partly cloudy sky. Wind: N-NW 10-20 mph. High: 55°

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and improving temperatures but staying below average. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Low: 39° High: 60°

